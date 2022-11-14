FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley is the first-ever U.S. player to play in four World Cups – and now, he’s heading back to the big stage.

Beasley has been named to the FOX Sports broadcast team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Beasley will serve as a digital host and analyst for the network.

Beasley is currently the owner and director of sports operations for Fort Wayne FC, the USL League 2 team in Fort Wayne.

As a player, the former South Side High School standout had over 400 professional club appearances ranging from Manchester City in the English Premiere League to the Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer. He tallied 126 international caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.