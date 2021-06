FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soccer legend and Summit City native DaMarcus Beasley joined WANE-TV live on the 6 p.m. news Friday to discuss a huge match with popular Mexican club Chivas.

The match takes place at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field at 8 p.m. this evening. The first 200 fans receive free Fort Wayne FC scarves.

Chivas will send its U20 reserve team out to the pitch to take on Fort Wayne FC.

WANE-TV will have highlights tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 news station.