Beasley enjoying co-ownership role as Fort Wayne FC preps for first season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC saw what was supposed to be its inaugural season cancelled by COVID, but the club is back and bigger than ever thanks to the addition of Summit City native DaMarcus Beasley as co-owner.

Beasley got a good luck at his new club on Monday afternoon as the team held tryouts at The Plex South in Fort Wayne. Over 60 players showed off their skills in front of the coaching staff on Monday, including FWFC head coach Mike Avery and general manager Greg Mauch.

The team will play in the USL League 2 the next two seasons and move to the fully professional USL League 1 in 2023. That’s equivalent to the single A level in the minor league baseball structure – same level as the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne FC will play its home games at Shields Field on the campus of Bishop Dwenger High School. The team is hopefully it will receive its schedule later this month and believes it will begin playing games in the 2021 season in early to mid May.