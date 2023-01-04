FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley was a busy man in 2022 – and 2023 is shaping up to be more of the same.

As the co-owner, Beasley attended the Fort Wayne FC’s tryout sessions on Wednesday morning at Empowered Sports Club then headed to The Plex North to catch his annual Beasley Futbol winter camp where the campers surprised him with a celebration for his recent selection the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley, a former South Side High School standout, was elected to the Hall of Fame back on November 26 in his first year on the ballot. He will be inducted on May 6 along with, among others, former teammate and long-time friend Landon Donovan. He also was a part FOX Sports coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Beasley appeared in 126 matches for the USMNT from 2001-17 while also being the first American to play in four World Cups. At the club level, Beasley played 11 seasons in MLS between Chicago Fire FC and Houston Dynamo FC.