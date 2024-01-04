FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beasley Futbol is hosting its final winter camp this week at The Plex North, and it’s a good time to reflect on the year that was for soccer in the Summit City.

In the year 2023 the namesake of the annual camp, DaMarcus Beasley, was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne native Akil Watts made his MLS debut, playing in 18 matches for St. Louis SC.

In addition, Fort Wayne FC had its best season yet, qualifying for the USL League 2 playoffs for the first time in franchise history while seeing four former players selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

On the high school level, both the Canterbury and Leo girls teams advanced to the state finals for the second year in a row.