FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four time World Cup participant DaMarcus Beasley has a new role in his hometown, as the Summit City native has joined the Fort Wayne FC as a co-owner.

Fort Wayne FC had its initial season canceled because of the pandemic. However, they have announced that the team will play in the USL League 2 for the 2021 and 2022 season, then transition to the fully professional USL League 1 for 2023.