FRISCO, Texas (WANE) – DaMarcus Beasley could be adding another impressive accomplishment to his already lengthy resume as the Fort Wayne native is on the 2023 ballot for the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley is in his first year of eligibility, and is on a list of candidates that includes 156 names in total. A maximum of six will be elected into the Hall in 2023.

Among Beasley’s accomplishments are his 126 U.S Men’s National Team Caps and 11 seasons in Major League Soccer.

In order to be eligible for election as a player, an individual must be retired for at least three full calendar years, but for no more than 10 full calendar years, and have either:



Played in at least 20 full international games for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Women’s National Team or Extended National Teams (Paralympic, Beach & Futsal) or played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and been named to a postseason league All-Star team at least once.





