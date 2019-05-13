Bears legend Singletary headlines Night of Hope

The cornerstone of legendary Chicago Bears defense in the 1980’s, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary was in Fort Wayne on Monday night as the guest speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual “Night of Hope” celebration.

A linebacker, helped lead the Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory. A 10-time Pro Bowler and 8-time First Team All-Pro selection, Singletary played 12 seasons in the NFL – all with the Bears.

After his playing days he went into coaching, eventually serving as the 49ers head coach for two seasons.

He most recently was the head coach of the Memphis Express in the now defunct Alliance of American Football.