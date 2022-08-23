CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Snider graduate Jessie Bates is back with the Bengals, as the star safety has signed his franchise tender to play this upcoming season in Cincinnati.

Bates did not attend the team’s off-season workouts or training camp while he was seeking a long-term extension with Cincinnati.

While the two sides did not reach a long-term deal, Bates will now play the 2022 season on the one-year franchise tag worth just under 13 million dollars. The Bengals franchise tagged Bates back in March.

A former second round draft pick out of Wake Forest, Bates tallied 88 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery during the 2021 regular season. He saved his best work for the playoffs, racking up 20 tackles and two interceptions in the postseason.

The Bengals won the AFC title last season before falling to the Rams in the Super Bowl.