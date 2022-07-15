CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – As expected heading into Friday’s deadline, Snider graduate Jessie Bates and the Cincinnati Bengals were unable to strike a long-term deal, leaving the star safety’s immediate future up in the air.

Bates and the Bengals had until 4 p.m. on Friday to reach a long-term contract extension. Bates could now play the 2022 season under Cincinnati’s franchise tag, which would pay him $12.9 million for one season. However, Bates has reportedly balked at signing the tag and has skipped voluntary workouts with the team so far this summer.

Reports out of Cincinnati have indicated Bates could skip training camp and may not be willing to play the 2022 season under the franchise tag.

Additionally, national reports say the Bengals offered Bates a five-year contract with roughly $17 million dollars of guaranteed money – an offer he reportedly declined.

Bates was a second round pick out of Wake Forest in 2018. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2020, he helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season as one of the team’s defensive stalwarts. Bates has played in 63 of 65 possible games in the regular season since being drafted by the Bengals, tallying 10 interceptions along the way.