Baseball returns to Parkview Field for first game in 578 days at ballpark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in 578 days Parkview Field hosted a baseball game, as Purdue Fort Wayne hosted Horizon League foe Northern Kentucky University on Friday afternoon at the diamond.

Due to the pandemic the last baseball game played at Parkview Field was September 2, 2019 – the final home game of the TinCaps season in 2019.

More college games and high school games will take place at Parkview Field over the next month, leading up to the TinCaps 2021 season opener on May 4 at home against West Michigan.