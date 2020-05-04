“Bam” making impact, D-1 programs taking notice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tavareon Martin-Scott earned the nicknamed “Bam” as a reference to the fireworks customary on his birthday of July 4 – but he’s proven to be explosive on the football field, too.

Scott, a 2019 Snider grad, played this past fall at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, earning all-conference honors as a freshman for the Conquistadors. A six-foot-three, 220-pound outside linebacker, Scott’s play has earned him looks from D-1 programs, including South Carolina of the SEC and MAC program’s Ball State, Buffalo, and Akron.

Scott, who will play one more year at Dodge City this fall, says he didn’t get much playing time at Snider until his senior year. He says that tag of being a “late bloomer” fuels him earn a place among the Snider greats like Rod Woodson, Vaughn Dunbar, and especially Jessie Bates.