FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne FC announced today the contract extension of Head Coach Mike Avery through the 2023 season. Avery signs a new deal after leading Fort Wayne FC to a thriving 9-3-2 record season, earning the club third place within the USL2 Central Conference – Valley division.

Avery has been instrumental in driving the camaraderie and competitive success that Fort Wayne FC has achieved in its two seasons under the USL2 league. Fort Wayne FC currently ranks #7 as a fan attendance leader out of 113 USL2 teams across the country.

“2022 was such an enjoyable season, and now I’m thankful for another year of opportunity ahead of me,” commented Head Coach Mike Avery. “We have made a lot of progress in a lot of areas over the past year – on the field and off – and the challenge to now take this club another few steps further is something I am very much looking forward to. Fort Wayne FC is a special club filled with incredible people, and we are all already working very hard to bring the best supporters in the country an even better version in 2023.”

“Mike has bought in on the vision of our football club since day one. He is an exceptional coach, and I am thrilled to build on what we accomplished last season. His hard work and commitment to the game and our city is important as we move into 2023,” commented DaMarcus Beasley, FWFC owner and brand ambassador.

Fort Wayne FC will kick-off its 2023 season in early-May 2023.