FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A familiar face will be roaming the sideline again for the Fort Wayne FC next summer as coach Mike Avery has agreed to a contract extension with the club through the 2022 season.

Avery will also be the Sporting Director for Fort Wayne FC.

The club was set to debut in 2020, but the pandemic wiped out the season. Instead, Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural season came in 2021, as the club competed in USL League 2 competition.