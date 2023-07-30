FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in club history, Autumn Ridge took home a City Swim Meet title during Sunday’s finals at Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

Autumn Ridge took home the overall title with a score of 2,861.5 points. Pocahontas finished second with a team score of 2,512. Pine Valley, who won seven straight City titles, finished in third place with a score of 2,357.5 points.

Meanwhile, Pocahontas finished with the highest score in the boys division, while Autumn Ridge won the girls division title.