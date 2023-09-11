FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bill Argus dominated on the back nine to take home his second Fort Wayne Senior City Championship on Monday, his first since 2007.

Entering the day behind first-place Tom Wood, Argus shot 2-under 70 at Coyote Creek to finish with an overall score of 138 (-6). Argus sank a birdie on hole 18 to clinch the championship.

Finishing in second place was Karl Behrens, who shot 4-under 68 to finish with an overall score of 140 (-4). Wood, Ron Schmucker, Steve Kegerreis and John Wray each finished in a tie for third place with a 2-day score of 142 (-2).

Last year’s Senior Champion Andy Rang finished tied for seventh with a score of 145 (+1).