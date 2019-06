The area’s top middle school girls basketball players hit the hardwood Thursday night at Spiece Fieldhouse for the annual M.V.P. Basketball Middle School All-Star Classic brought to you by the Boys and Girls Club.

Jordyn Poole was named MVP of game one as she led Team Lockdown to a 78-68 win over Team Swish.

In the nightcap it was Team Rimrockers besting Team Crossover 68-49 behind an MVP performance from Molly Stock.