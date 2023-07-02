(WANE) – Frankie and Lisa Davidson were overcome with emotion when they stepped inside Charleville’s gymnasium. Nearly two decades ago, the Davidson children watched their father, Marc, play for Etoile Charleville-Mezieres of France.

Weeks after Marc passed away from a battle with cancer, the Davidson family returned to France as part of a summer basketball tour with Grace College.

At the end of Charleville’s practice, Lisa and Frankie approached one of the coaches to introduce themselves. By coincidence, that coach was childhood friends with Lisa’s oldest kids. The coach opened his gym bag to reveal a #15 Marc Davidson jersey.

While Marc lost his battle to cancer, his presence is still felt wherever the Davidson family goes.

A year after their emotional return to France, Frankie Davidson is about to begin his pro basketball career in Charleville.

Marc played for Charleville from 2003-2006, the final stretch of his pro basketball career. Some of Frankie’s earliest memories were in France, as the third of seven children was six when the Davidson family moved back to the United States.

Marc and Lisa Davidson began raising their family in France (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

Marc wrapped up his pro basketball career in Charleville before moving back to the United States (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

Marc wrapped up his pro basketball career in Charleville before moving back to the United States (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

Marc wrapped up his pro basketball career in Charleville before moving back to the United States (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

Marc wrapped up his pro basketball career in Charleville before moving back to the United States (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

Marc wrapped up his pro basketball career in Charleville before moving back to the United States (courtesy: Lisa Davidson)

“The memories I do have, (Marc) was playing with this,” Frankie recalls. “It’s super exciting, really a God thing, and we can see His hand in that. We’ll be living in the same city that we lived in when I was a little kid. So it’s really exciting.”

For the last eight years, Frankie has been surrounded by a winning culture at Blackhawk Christian and Grace College. The forward won Blackhawk Christian’s first boys basketball state title alongside his father in 2019, Frankie’s senior year. Frankie also shined during his time at Grace College, helping the Lancers reach the NAIA Elite Eight in his senior season.

“For a mama, it’s good to know that he and his wife, Anna, are already going to be loved and accepted and cheered for,” said Lisa. “For him to have those memories, and make his own new memories with Anna is special.”

While Marc passed away last year after a battle with cancer, there’s no doubt he would be thrilled for Frankie if he was still here today.

“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for several years now,” Frankie said. “It’s become a reality now. It’s really an answer, a prayer, and a dream come true. I think he’d be really proud, and he’d want the best for me moving forward.”