HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – For 37 years the Alford family has been running basketball camps in the state of Indiana – and they don’t anticipate slowing down any time soon.

Huntington University head coach Kory Alford along with his father, Steve, and grandfather, Sam, are spending this week teaching boys and girls – grades second through seventh – the skills it takes to succeed on the basketball court.

For Steve, the Indiana University hoops legend just finished his fourth season as the head coach at the University of Nevada. Meanwhile, Kory recently wrapped up his third season as the head coach of the Foresters, posting a record of 24-8 for the 2022-23 campaign.