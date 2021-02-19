After World Series win, McKinstry working toward breakout season with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WANE) – Zach McKinstry had a lot of “first” last year on the diamond for the Los Angeles Dodgers – first call-up to the big league, first Major League hit, and his first World Series championship. Now, the North Side graduate is looking to break through and play a bigger role for the defending champs as the 2021 season approaches.

McKinstry, a 33rd round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft after his sophomore season at Central Michigan University, made his Major League debut September 16, 2020 against the Padres. Just four days later against the Rockies McKinstry went 2-for-4, his first (and currently) only big league hits.

The 25-year old was not a member of the 28-player World Series active roster, but was one of the 12 players on the team’s World Series taxi squad. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays four games to two for the title, with Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier hitting two home runs for Tampa.

An versatile player that can play second, short, third, and the corner outfield spots, McKinstry’s lefty bat makes him a valuable addition to any line-up. While there was no 2020 minor league season, McKinstry hit .300 with 19 home runs over 121 between Triple-A and Double-A in 2019.

McKinstry impressed in spring training last year, too. In 16 games, he hit .414 over 29 at bats with 3 home runs.

McKinstry has spent his entire off-season at the Dodgers spring training site Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona as he hopes to earn a bigger role for the team in 2021. With utility man Kike Hernandez leaving the Dodgers in the off-season (Hernandez signed with the Red Sox), there could be some at bats to be had.