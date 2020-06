MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Adams Central High School and Huntington University baseball standout Dalton Combs has been released by the San Francisco Giants organization.

An outfielder/first baseman, Combs was a 35th round pick (1,056th overall) out of Huntington by the Giants in the 2017 MLB Draft.

He played three seasons of minor league ball, reaching Triple-A briefly last summer. He hit .277 with 9 home runs and 5 stolen bases in 133 minor league games in his career.

I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am today and I can’t thank the @SFGiants enough for an opportunity to get my professional career started. I’m not stopping here and if any team is interested in a big morale guy that loves to do damage on the field, I will be ready. https://t.co/cc89U7RjTE — Dalton Lee Combs (@daltonleecombs) June 2, 2020