FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Swanigan arrived in Indiana as a middle schooler who battled childhood obesity and homelessness. He left the Hoosier state as a first round pick in the NBA Draft after earning All-American honors at Purdue.

WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini covered Swanigan’s first high school game – a 48-42 win by Homestead against Huntington North on November 21, 2012 – through his career in the NBA.

With Swanigan passing away of natural causes on Monday night at the age of 25, WANE takes a look back at the basketball legacy “Biggie” leaves behind in the Summit City.