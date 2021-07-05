91st FWWGA City Tournament set for later this week at Coyote Creek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 91st edition of the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association City Tournament is set to tee off on Friday, with the three-day event hosted by Coyote Creek.

The Women’s City Senior Championship is set for Saturday & Sunday, also at Coyote Creek.

Last year’s city champ Sarah Frazier will not be competing in this year’s tournament due to a scheduling conflict. However, five-time winner Lori Stinson and three-time winner Michelle Smith are among the golfers that lead a talented field.