FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The biggest slate of games yet this high school season is set for Friday night here in week five, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports joined WANE sports director Glenn Marini to break it all down in an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

Taking center stage as the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” this Friday is a contest that will go a long way in determining the SAC’s A Division champion, as 5A no. 1 Snider hosts 6A no. 9 Carroll. The Panthers are undefeated and coming off a 41-0 win over South Side while Carroll is 3-1 following last week’s 40-13 victory over Bishop Dwenger.

In the NE8, there’s a crucial match-up in Kendallville as Leo takes on East Noble, while in the ACAC undefeated Heritage travels to unbeaten Adams Central. There’s also a huge showdown in the NECC’s Big Schools Division as 4-0 West Noble heads to 3-1 Fairfield.

