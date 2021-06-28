29 PGA Pros headline 64th annual Mad Anthonys Pro-Am at Fort Wayne CC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 29 PGA Pros headlined the field at the 64th annual Mad Anthonys Charity Classic on Monday at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

Each pro was paired up with a group of four amateur golfers. The tournament teed off at 1 p.m. The winners will be honored during a banquet from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Wayne CC.

“We wanted to make sure we had a field that represented the best of what our state has to offer, and we certainly think we’ve done that,” said Quinn Griffing, chair of the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am committee and a Fort Wayne-based golf professional. “From experienced vets to up-and-comers, this field should provide high-quality, entertaining golf and help us raise funds for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House.”

In addition to helping raise money for Children’s Hope House, the pros will be playing for their share of $25,000 in prize money.

“This year’s event will bring together the best our state has to offer when it comes to golf, as well as the best our community has to offer when it comes to supporting those in their time of need,” said Sherri Miller, president of the Mad Anthonys.

The Mad Anthonys will honor Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard as its 2021 Red Coat recipient with its annual Red Coat Dinner on Sept. 11 at The Bradley hotel in downtown Fort Wayne.