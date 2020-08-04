Peters tops Ryan on playoff hole, wins FWGA City Tournament on first try

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL FINAL LEADERBOARD.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 94th annual Fort Wayne Golf Association City Tournament ended with a “hole” lot of excitement and a heart-racing playoff battle.

Heading into the championship round on Monday, last year’s runner up Logan Ryan carried a one stroke with Garrett high school grad and former I.U. golfer Heath Peters trailing right behind him.

On Monday, Peters out-played Ryan on the front-nine by four strokes giving him a comfortable leading going into the final stretch.

The back-nine made competition very interesting after Ryan birdied on three consecutive holes to and shot four under forcing a playoff with both players tied at nine under par.

The pair only played one playoff hole after Peters birdied and Ryan did not finish due to a shot out of bounds and another in the water.

Peters, a first-time competitor in the city tournament now becomes a first-time winner as well.