13 Lady Cougars claw back to win column with strong finish

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — University of Saint Francis ‘Diaper Dandies’ Meleah Leatherman and Cassidy Crawford led USF scoring in a 63-56 in Crossroads League competition on Saturday at Hutzell Athletic Center.

Leatherman scored a career high 13, Crawford added 13 and veterans Kara Gerka and Lauren McBryar scored 12 and 11 respectively in the USF win over Grace College. McBryar, who only scored three points at Taylor University on Wednesday, didn’t score in the first half against the Lancers.

USF is tied in CL action with Huntington and Indiana Wesleyan at 4-2 for third place.

USF led 20-13 after the first quarter and built a 27-15 lead after a Lindley Kistler corner 3-pointer with 5:54 to play in the first half. The Lancers went on a 12-0 run that tied the score at 27 before Gerka powered in a shot in the paint to regain thre lead for USF, 29-27, with 1:10 to play.

The Lancers got as close as a point twice in the third quarter, but 7-0 run that opened up a 43-35 USF lead after Leatherman drilled a pair of free throws with 3:23 to play. USF outscored GC 21-15 in the third quarter to lead 50-42. GC closed the gap to two twice — 52-50 and 58-56 after a Kyannah Stull with 4:36 to play. That was as closee at the Lancers could get. Whitney Will scored on a second-chance bucket for a 60-56 lead with 4:06 to play while GC didn’t score in the final 4:36 after Stull’s 3-pointer.