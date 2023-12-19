FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw bested Carroll 75-70 while Leo’s furious fourth quarter comeback led to a 53-48 win over Homestead to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

At Charger Fieldhouse Warsaw’s Luke Yeager scored the game’s first four points on a pair on dunks as the 6-foot-8 big man tallied 18 points in the win. Warsaw was led by Luke Bricker’s 21 points while Brandt Martin added 14. Carroll was led by Jaxon Pardon’s 23 points while Cannen Houser chipped in with 19.

At the Lions Den Leo outscored Homestead 22-4 in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Spartans 53-48. Jackson McGee led Leo with 16 points while Trey Hiteshew had 14 and Nolan Hiteshew 11. Michael Raudenbush was the lone Spartan in double figures with 20 points.