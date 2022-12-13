FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian, the new no. 1 in this week’s 2A state poll, bested South Side 67-42 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Fremont went into Wayne and came away with a 66-63 win over the Generals to headline Tuesday night’s prep basketball action.

For Fremont, Ethan Bontrager tallied 25 points while Connor Slee added 18. Chase Barnes paced Wayne with 28 points.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 53, N. Knox 23

Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46

Blackford 82, Bluffton 55

Boonville 51, Pike Central 40

Clinton Central 38, N. Vermillion 37

Eastside 56, Lakewood Park 18

Fremont 66, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne South 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, DeKalb 36

Goshen 54, S. Bend Clay 49

Greenwood 47, Shelbyville 32

Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Hts. 36

Indiana Deaf 78, Fortune 14

Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Shortridge 50

Jennings Co. 80, Greensburg 68

Loogootee 49, Vincennes (South Knox– 48

Maconaquah 76, Tipton 55

Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49

Michigan City Marquette 78, Victory Christian Academy 69

North Vigo 60, W. Vigo 36

NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28

S. Putnam 49, Cloverdale 29

Southmont 70, Indpls International 28

Traders Point Christian 58, Horizon Christian 37

Westview 54, Elkhart Christian 44

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 32, Wawasee 27

Bloomfield 54, White River Valley 45

Blue River 68, Daleville 36

Cass 41, Delphi 33

Caston 41, Pioneer 31

Center Grove 66, Martinsville 2

Covington 50, S. Vermillion 20

Decatur Central 70, Indpls Tech 44

E. Central 68, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 35

Eastbrook 65, Delta 33

Eastern Hancock 50, Lapel 43

Eastside 42, Lakewood Park 18

Eminence 51, Christel House Manual 11

Fairfield 54, Fremont 17

Forest Park 68, Boonville 26

Fountain Central 47, Indiana Deaf 30

Franklin 69, Franklin Central 49

Franklin Co. 35, Batesville 34

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 59, Heritage 29

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, E. Noble 37

Glenn 43, Plymouth 38

Goshen 47, S. Bend Trinity 13

Hauser 53, Edinburgh 31

Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Brebeuf 61

Indian Creek 66, Whiteland 48

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Columbus East 60

Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Scecina 25

Indpls Tindley 76, Indpls Riverside 14

Lebanon 51, Indpls Shortridge 34

Madison-Grant 52, Eastern (Greentown) 21

McCutcheon 57, Lafayette Jeff 32

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 54, New Palestine 28

Munster 82, Lighthouse CPA 2

N. Decatur 51, Jac-Cen-Del 49

Northwestern 52, Indpls Chatard 24

Norwell 62, Woodlan 45

Silver Creek 50, Scottsburg 49

Southmont 39, Bethesda Christian 25

Southridge 40, Heritage Hills 30

Speedway 62, Indpls Herron 20

Sullivan 49, Shakamak 42

Tri-Central 55, Frankfort 30

Twin Lakes 53, Benton Central 24

Union (Dugger) 65, Seven Oaks Classical 15

Wabash 45, Oak Hill 31

Washington 46, Jasper 42

Washington Catholic 58, Medora 22

Western 48, Winamac 17

Westfield 48, Avon 34