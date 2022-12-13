FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian, the new no. 1 in this week’s 2A state poll, bested South Side 67-42 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Fremont went into Wayne and came away with a 66-63 win over the Generals to headline Tuesday night’s prep basketball action.
For Fremont, Ethan Bontrager tallied 25 points while Connor Slee added 18. Chase Barnes paced Wayne with 28 points.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 53, N. Knox 23
Bethany Christian 57, Triton 46
Blackford 82, Bluffton 55
Boonville 51, Pike Central 40
Clinton Central 38, N. Vermillion 37
Eastside 56, Lakewood Park 18
Fremont 66, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Ft. Wayne South 42
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 46, DeKalb 36
Goshen 54, S. Bend Clay 49
Greenwood 47, Shelbyville 32
Guerin Catholic 59, Pendleton Hts. 36
Indiana Deaf 78, Fortune 14
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Shortridge 50
Jennings Co. 80, Greensburg 68
Loogootee 49, Vincennes (South Knox– 48
Maconaquah 76, Tipton 55
Michigan City 67, Mishawaka 49
Michigan City Marquette 78, Victory Christian Academy 69
North Vigo 60, W. Vigo 36
NorthWood 66, Jimtown 28
S. Putnam 49, Cloverdale 29
Southmont 70, Indpls International 28
Traders Point Christian 58, Horizon Christian 37
Westview 54, Elkhart Christian 44
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 32, Wawasee 27
Bloomfield 54, White River Valley 45
Blue River 68, Daleville 36
Cass 41, Delphi 33
Caston 41, Pioneer 31
Center Grove 66, Martinsville 2
Covington 50, S. Vermillion 20
Decatur Central 70, Indpls Tech 44
E. Central 68, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool 35
Eastbrook 65, Delta 33
Eastern Hancock 50, Lapel 43
Eastside 42, Lakewood Park 18
Eminence 51, Christel House Manual 11
Fairfield 54, Fremont 17
Forest Park 68, Boonville 26
Fountain Central 47, Indiana Deaf 30
Franklin 69, Franklin Central 49
Franklin Co. 35, Batesville 34
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 59, Heritage 29
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, E. Noble 37
Glenn 43, Plymouth 38
Goshen 47, S. Bend Trinity 13
Hauser 53, Edinburgh 31
Heritage Christian 64, Indpls Brebeuf 61
Indian Creek 66, Whiteland 48
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Columbus East 60
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Indpls Scecina 25
Indpls Tindley 76, Indpls Riverside 14
Lebanon 51, Indpls Shortridge 34
Madison-Grant 52, Eastern (Greentown) 21
McCutcheon 57, Lafayette Jeff 32
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 54, New Palestine 28
Munster 82, Lighthouse CPA 2
N. Decatur 51, Jac-Cen-Del 49
Northwestern 52, Indpls Chatard 24
Norwell 62, Woodlan 45
Silver Creek 50, Scottsburg 49
Southmont 39, Bethesda Christian 25
Southridge 40, Heritage Hills 30
Speedway 62, Indpls Herron 20
Sullivan 49, Shakamak 42
Tri-Central 55, Frankfort 30
Twin Lakes 53, Benton Central 24
Union (Dugger) 65, Seven Oaks Classical 15
Wabash 45, Oak Hill 31
Washington 46, Jasper 42
Washington Catholic 58, Medora 22
Western 48, Winamac 17
Westfield 48, Avon 34