10-year-old raises nearly $25,000 in charity golf tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 10-year-old, Collin Bauer held a charity golf tournament at Chestnut Hills Golf Club for kids needing prosthetic implants and raised nearly $25,000.

Earlier this year, WANE-15 did a story with Bauer and his will to give at such an early age. At the time, Bauer already had this event in mind, but the details were still to come.

A few months later, Bauer, true to his word, delivered on a golf tournament that brought out 80 golfers and had silent auction donations from the Pacers, Mad Ants, Indy Eleven and David Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

Overall, Bauer raised almost $25,000, all of which will be donated to kids in need of prosthetic implants.