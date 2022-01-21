1/21 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Concordia 67 Snider 70
Homestead 85 North Side 59
Northrop 84 Wayne 68
Carroll 39 South Side 43
Bishop Luers 53 Bishop Dwenger 47
Bluffton 39 Adams Central 71
Heritage — Woodlan —
South Adams 21 Jay County 63
Central Noble 34 Eastside 42
Fremont 42 West Noble 53
Churubusco 52 Angola 63
Hamilton 15 Lakeland 68
Westview 33 Fairfield 35 OT
Manchester 72 Rochester 74
Tippecanoe Valley 76 Southwood 62
Wabash — North Miami — PPD
Whitko 67 Northfield 51
Warsaw 56 Concord 58
Wawasee 38 Plymouth 46
NorthWood 54 Goshen 40
Trinity 55 Smith Academy 17
Alexandria 37 Oak Hill 75
Elwood 19 Mississinewa 63
Frankton 56 Blackford 43
Madison-Grant 87 Eastbrook 49
Lafayette Jeff 68 Marion 69
Ayersville (Ohio) 59 Antwerp (Ohio) 73
Wayne Trace (Ohio) 63 Edgerton (Ohio) 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Homestead 69 North Side 21
Concordia 36 Snider 74
Northrop 73 Wayne 50
Carroll 80 South Side 56
Bishop Luers 35 Bishop Dwenger 48
DeKalb 30 Columbia City 62
Norwell 64 New Haven 16
Huntington North 39 Bellmont 38
West Noble 33 Garrett 56
Central Noble 37 Eastside 31
Northridge 59 Mishawaka 34
Frankton 37 Blackford 52