1/21 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

GOSEHN, Ind. (WANE) -- The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Coble, an 82 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen with his son Jeffery Coble, a 58 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen driving a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate RQL743.