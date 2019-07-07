Little’s Four-Hit Night Powers TinCaps to Road Win

MIDLAND, Mich. – Left fielder Grant Little pounded out four hits, helping the TinCaps to a series-opening 4-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a pleasant summer night at Dow Diamond.

After the Loons (7-9, 50-33) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first via a Chris Roller solo home run, the TinCaps (5-11, 38-46) answered right back with a run in the second. Right fielder Agustin Ruiz led off the frame with a walk and came home to score on a hard-hit double by Little down the left-field line. Saturday marked Little’s 13th multi-hit game of the season and his second four-hit game (his first came on May 20 against South Bend).

The ‘Caps took the lead in the fifth with the help of a little bit more power. Jawuan Harris smacked an opposite-field triple to right field leading off the inning and later came home to score on a Tucupita Marcano RBI groundout. It was the second triple of the year for the speedy center fielder.

Efraín Contreras, making his first start since June 23, was once again solid. The 19-year-old from Mexico went five innings of one-run ball, striking out six Loons batters in the process. In three starts at Dow Diamond this season, Contreras allowed just one earned run in 15 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts.

Fort Wayne added some much needed insurance in the eighth on a two-run double by Lee Solomon.

From there, the TinCaps bullpen shut the door, as Jose Quezada and Carlos Belen combined for four scoreless innings en route to a victory. For Belen, it was his fourth save in five tries this season.

Next Game

Sunday, July 7 @ Great Lakes (2:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Brandon Komar (TinCaps debut)

– Loons Probable Starter: LHP Robinson Ortiz

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn