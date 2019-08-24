Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay in the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.

