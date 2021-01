INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Pacers say the Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after having surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney.

OFFICIAL: Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney. No further treatment is needed. Caris is expected to make a full recovery and will be out indefinitely. https://t.co/5UAOhdzAj9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 26, 2021

Doctors found the small mass during a post-trade physical. Team officials say no additional treatment is needed and LeVert is expected to make a full recovery.

LeVert was acquired in a trade earlier this month that sent Victor Oladipo to Houston.