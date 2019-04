Leo, Woodlan win at Parkview Field on Jackie Robinson Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - It's a special day at Parkview Field.

On Jackie Robinson Day, the high schoolers took over the park. The home of the TinCaps hosted a pair of games.

Leo 7, Heritage 5

Woodlan 4, New Haven 1