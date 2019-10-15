SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s
volleyball picked up a pair of Summit League Player of the Week honors
on Tuesday (Oct. 15), as the League announced that Katie Crowe was the
Offensive Player of the Week and Rachael
Crucis was the Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Behind Crowe and Crucis, the Mastodons won two matches last weekend, with a three-set win over Oral Roberts and a five-set win at Omaha.
Crowe recorded a match-high 15 kills on a .483 clip in the 3-0 win over Oral Roberts and a team-high 18 kills in the 3-2 victory over Omaha. Crowe ended the weekend with 33 total kills, 4.13 average kills per set, a .259 average hitting percentage, two assists and one service ace.
Crucis contributed a match-high 18 digs against the Golden Eagles and 26 digs against the Mavericks. She finished with 44 total kills and 5.50 average digs per set.
This is Crucis’ first-career weekly honor, and Crowe’s second. Crowe, Crucis and the Mastodons are back in action on Friday (Oct. 18) with a road contest at South Dakota State with an 8 p.m. ET first serve.
Leo grad Crowe honored by Summit League
