Leo grad Crowe honored by Summit League

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets opened their 68th season with a 5-2 victory in front of a Fort Wayne crowd of 9,505 Saturday night in the first of 14 meetings against division rival Kalamazoo.

Matthew Boudens launched his pro career scoring a pair of goals including the game winner. Alan Lyszczarczyk also made his pro debut scoring the Komets second goal of the game. Brycen Martin scored the first goal of the game unassisted at the 18-second mark and added an assist for a two-point night. Mason Bergh also registered two points by dishing an assist on Boudens first goals and sealing the win with an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining. Cole Kehler started his second pro year with the victory making 41 saves on 43 shots. It was Fort Wayne's sixth straight season-opening win as the Komets improve to 43-19-6 in home openers.