Leo advances to sectional baseball final on rainy Saturday

You see a game end like this very often.

Leo’s Chance McMaken goes first to third to get the runner trying to advance for the final out. The Lions top Bishop Dwenger to move on the sectional final, 5-4.

New Haven topped Concordia on Saturday afternoon, 6-2.

The Lions will face the Bulldogs in the sectional final on Monday.

In Class 2A, Bluffton and Woodlan’s game was washed out at Adams Central. The Tigers lead the game in the 6th inning, 6-5. They will resume that contest on Monday morning at 10 A.M. South Adams and Adams Central will immediately follow.