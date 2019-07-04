Konchar scores 11 in Memphis win

SALT LAKE CITY (WANE) – Former Purdue Fort Wayne standout John Konchar had an efficient night on Wednesday, scoring 11 points to go with 8 rebounds in helping lead the Grizzlies to an 81-68 NBA Summer League win against the Cavaliers.

Konchar played 26 minutes and went 5-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-4 from three. Four of his eight rebounds were on the offensive end. He also added two assists.

It was Konchar’s second Summer League appearance. The rookie did not play in Tuesday night’s game after playing in the Grizzlies’ Summer League opener.