Konchar officially signs two-way contract with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WANE) – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has signed guard John Konchar to a two-way contract.

Konchar (6-5, 210) is the first player in NCAA Division I history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals. Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time leading scorer (2,065 points), Konchar started all of his 33 appearances for the Mastodons last season and averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.97 steals in 34.3 minutes while shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three-point range and 71.3 percent from the free throw line.

Undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 23-year-old finished his collegiate career with averages of 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.05 steals in 35.1 minutes in 133 games (129 starts) for Purdue Fort Wayne, earning All-Summit League First Team honors a conference-record four times.

Konchar earned Standout honors during the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 8.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.50 steals in two games for the Grizzlies. The West Chicago native is averaging 3.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.00 steals through the Grizzlies’ first two games during the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.