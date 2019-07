LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WANE) – They both saw action at Memorial Coliseum last year.

John Konchar and Memphis outduels Mad Ants head coach and current Pacers summer league head coach Steve Gansey on Saturday, 101-75. This was Indiana’s first game of the NBA Summer League schedule.

The former Dons guard recorded seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and six steals in the victory.

The Grizzlies face the Clippers on Sunday. Indiana takes on Detroit on Monday.