Konchar goes undrafted, signs with Grizzlies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time leading scorer John Konchar wasn’t among the 60 players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, but the former Mastodons star didn’t have to wait too long to find a new spot.

Memphis is signing Purdue-Ft. Wayne guard John Konchar to a two-way contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Minutes after the drafted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Konchar had signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Friday morning WANE 15 confirmed the report with Konchar’s agent who said there had been six offers, including ones from the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Konchar decided on the Grizzlies based on the team’s enthusiasm for him and their current roster which would give him the greatest opportunity to make the team.

Konchar is the only D-1 player to amass 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists, and 200 steals in his career.