Konchar debuts for Memphis in NBA Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WANE) – John Konchar is so sneaky good that he didn’t even make the Memphis rosters online.

The former PFW guard started for the Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League on Monday night. Memphis won the game, 85-68.

Konchar went undrafted but was quickly picked up by Memphis.

This past season in Fort Wayne, he became the Dons all-time leading scorer and racked up tons of stats.

His debut for Memphis was much of the same. While Konchar didn’t put the ball in the basket, he certainly made his impact felt with rebounds, assists and steals.