FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cam Wright scored a hat trick, while captain Morgan Adams-Moisan added a pair of goals to help the Komets earn a 7-3 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday.

Fort Wayne’s win is also their first home victory of the regular season.

After knocking on the door most of the first period, Adams-Moisan put the Komets on the board with just over six minutes left. Wright tapped in his first of three goals nearly four minutes later to give the Komets a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.

Wright picked up where he last left off in the second period, scoring twice in the second stanza to give the Komets a 4-0 lead.

Wheeling cut into the deficit early in the third period, but the Komets punched back with goals from Adams-Moisan, Alexis D’Aoust and Darien Kielb.

Fort Wayne is off until next Saturday when the Komets visit the Kalamazoo Wings. The first puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.