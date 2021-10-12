With NHL experience under his belt, Rymsha aiming for big season with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After making his NHL debut last year for the L.A. Kings and spending most of the season on their taxi squad, 23-year old forward Drake Rymsha is hoping that experience will help him have a big 2021-22 campaign for the Komets.

The Komets opened camp on Monday at the Coliseum, and Rymsha is a familiar name for die-hard Komets fans.

Rymsha played 24 games for the Komets during the 2019-20 season with nine goals and eight assists, splitting that season between Fort Wayne and the AHL.

The Komets play their first exhibition game on Friday at Wheeling.