FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Goaltending is at a premium in the postseason, and that shouldn’t be any different in the Kelly Cup Finals when the Komets take on the South Carolina Stingrays in a best-of-five series.

For the Komets, they should be in good hands as coach Ben Boudreau says he believes Fort Wayne goalie Dylan Ferguson may be playing his best hockey of the season leading into game one on Friday night in North Charleston.