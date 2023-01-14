TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Josh Winquist earned the first hat trick of the season for the Komets as Fort Wayne fried rival Toledo in a 7-4 win at the Huntington Center.

The Komets found themselves in an early 2-0 hole after Toledo scored twice in the first 10 minutes. Mark Rassell and Winquist responded with a goal to tie the game before Toledo answered with a late first period goal.

Shawn Boudrias tied the game again at 3-3 after scoring on a ricochet early in the second period. Winquist struck again with his second goal of the night to put Fort Wayne in front for good.

The Komets look to complete a weekend sweep when they host the Indy Fuel on Sunday night at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne will also wear special edition jerseys to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.