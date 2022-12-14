FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a decisive home win this past Saturday and an overtime win on the road at rival Toledo on Sunday, the Komets will look to keep things rolling this coming weekend with three games on the slate.

The Komets play at Cincinnati this coming Friday, then return to the Coliseum to host Wheeling on Saturday and the Indy Fuel on Sunday.

Forward Josh Winquist is currently on a seven game point streak (4 goals, 8 assists). The 29-year old leads the team with 22 points on the season thanks to six goals and 16 assists.

Forward Tye Felhaber is looking to stay hot as well. The 24-year old tallied three goals in the last three games to go with two assists in that span. He’s second to Winquist on the team with 21 points (5 goals, 16 assists).