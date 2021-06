FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets were forced into the fifth and final game of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday after a 4-2 loss to Wichita that tied the series up, 2-2.

Scoring for the Komets in the loss:

A.J Jenks (11:35/1st)

Justin Vaive (17:36/3rd)

Up next, the Komets are in a “win-or-go-home” situation. Fort Wayne and Wichita will decide the series on Monday night at 7:30 inside the Coliseum.