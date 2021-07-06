When, where, how: Komets jersey auction details released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that bidding for the annual end-of-season game worn jersey auction will start tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and will end Monday, July 12 at noon. This season’s auction will be conducted entirely on-line. Winners will be notified via email at the conclusion of the auction and jerseys will be shipped after the winners have completed the transaction. A portion of the auction proceeds will be directed to benefit local causes, charities, and non-profit groups. You can access the auction through the Komets website at www.komets.com or by visiting the Komets on-line store at www.shop.komets.com. Championship Merchandise (hats and t-shirts) is also available through the Komets on-line store.

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue the Komets long-standing tradition of our End-of-Season Charity Jersey Auction. Obviously coming off one of the franchise’s most exciting and meaningful championship runs, interest is high,” said Komets EVP/Co-Owner Scott Sproat. “Due to complications from the pandemic and the late nature of the season’s conclusion, we’re unfortunately not able to get together for a celebration with our fans. But we have no doubt that the greatest minor league hockey fanbase in North America will still show their support of our ‘Kommunity’ through generous and vigorous bidding as they always have, despite the on-line only format necessitated by the late conclusion of the season. Please bid early and bid often to support the fantastic local causes that we’ve always worked with in addition to new and emerging groups worthy of our support.”