Wheels fall off late in overtime loss to Wheeling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets led 3-2 with less than 12 minutes remaining in regulation but weren’t able to finishing things off as Fort Wayne fell to Wheeling 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Brandon Hawkins netted a power play goal in the first period to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. It was Hawkins’ team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Tied 1-1 in the second Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler ripped a slapshot for his third goal of the year, giving the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Jackson Leef’s second goal of the season with 11:26 remaining gave the Komets a 3-2 lead. However, Cody Sylvester scored with 1:08 to go in regulation to tie the game and send it into overtime. In OT, Sylvester again found the net to give the Nailers the victory.

Jeremy Helvig stopped 15-of-19 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they head to the Indy Fuel.

